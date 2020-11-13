Takata Air Bag Blamed for 18th Death

Nov. 13, 2020—Investigators have confirmed the 18th death in the U.S. tied to Takata air bags, which are under recall.

An unidentified man in September was killed due to flying shrapnel from an exploding Takata air bag, reports the Stamford Advocate.

The air bag recall, which covered 63 million vehicles, has been ongoing since 2014, but officials say there are still more than 11.1 million unfixed air bags in vehicles. Drivers can check their VIN to see if their vehicle is included in the recall here.