MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

Takata Air Bag Blamed for 18th Death

November 13, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS deaths NHTSA Recall Safety Takata Takata air bag Takata air bag recalls
srgdfgsdfgsdfg

Nov. 13, 2020—Investigators have confirmed the 18th death in the U.S. tied to Takata air bags, which are under recall.

An unidentified man in September was killed due to flying shrapnel from an exploding Takata air bag, reports the Stamford Advocate.

The air bag recall, which covered 63 million vehicles, has been ongoing since 2014, but officials say there are still more than 11.1 million unfixed air bags in vehicles. Drivers can check their VIN to see if their vehicle is included in the recall here

 

Related Articles

Another US Death Linked to Takata Air Bag

Honda Reports 20th Death from Exploding Takata Air Bag

NHTSA Pushes for Takata Air Bag Repair Plans to Become Public

You must login or register in order to post a comment.