Sherwin-Williams Announces New Refinish System

November 12, 2020
Nov. 12, 2020—Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced its newest refinish system, Sunfire PRO, earlier this week. 

According to a press release, Sunfire PRO is a solution for shops with everything from prep and specialty products to pigment rich toners and high-performance primers. Sunfire PRO is outfitted with 33 toners and 20 pearls, with two basecoat qualities. 

“With this new system, we’re giving shops everything they need in a refinish system, and they’re getting a partner committed to building their business, and driving productivity and profitability, month over month,” Justin Binns, general manager and president of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, says in the press release.

Image: Sherwin-Williams

 

