OEConnection Acquires Consulting Firm

Nov. 12, 2020—OEConnection, a technology provider for the automotive industry, has acquired Summit Consulting International. Inc., a business intelligence consulting and solutions provider for the automotive industry.

According to a press release, Summit Consulting will supply the vision and analytics that will allow OEC to leverage data and deliver increased value to its customers.

“OEC has a tremendous track record of delivering value to its customers. OEC’s proven, high-quality solutions, combined with SCI’s domain expertise and BI platform, position us as a clear leader in this space. I look forward to partnering with OEC to deliver even more value to our customers," Bob McDonald, president of SCI, says in the press release.

"SCI has an incredible reputation with its clients in the business intelligence space and we are extremely happy to be joining forces. Together, we are better positioned to serve all our customers,” says Patrick Brown, OEC president and CEO.