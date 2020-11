Nov. 12, 2020—Volvo is recalling as many as 54,124 vehicles due to faulty airbags that may spew metal fragments when they deploy.

One death has been reported as a result of the airbag defect, and now the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Association is conducting a review, reports Lawyers.com.

Models under recall include the Volvo S60 and S80 from model years 2001-2003. Volvo will replace the airbags, made by ZF/TRW, free of charge.