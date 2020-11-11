MENU

News

I-CAR Announcement at Collision Industry Conference

November 11, 2020
Conference Online

Nov. 11, 2020—The Collision Industry Conference kicked off yesterday and one of the key points of the virtual event was an announcement from the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair.

I-CAR's Nick Notte outlined the organization's new advanced driver-assistance systems resource page, noting its offerings of courses, ADAS news, webinars, podcasts, and a resource library.

Notte highlighted I-CAR's 11 new ADAS courses, and noted that another new course will be rolled out in December.

When it comes to ADAS, Notte said, "If you're a shop that's training, not only are you going to survive, but thrive."

