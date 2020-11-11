This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Nov. 11, 2020—Head into the holiday season strong with these top trends and issues in vehicle technology, as covered by ADAPT.

Industry Trends to Watch and Plan For

Vehicle miles traveled, new vehicle sales, fleet technology and so much more are included in this roundup that should give you a better perspective on what consumers are doing.

Bosch to Debut Training Courses

Check out this Q and A with a repair expert at Bosch. The article touches on how the company is working on education outreach for the repair industry.

This Man Has Been Doing EV Conversions for Decades

ADAPT touched base with a Florida electric vehicle conversion expert to get his perspective on the current electrification trends.

ADAPT Podcast: Randy Sattler

In this podcast episode, Randy Sattler shares his expert knowledge on setting up shops for ADAS and other tech, how calibrations go right and what's coming down the road.