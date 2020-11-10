MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

CARSTAR Opens in Minnesota

November 10, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar CARSTAR location opens CARSTAR Minnesota CARSTAR opens collision repair collision repair facilities Collision Repair Shop Hermantown
gcjh

Nov. 10, 2020—CARSTAR has opened its latest collision repair location in Hermantown, Minn. 

According to a press release, CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center is a 8,200-square-foot facility with I-CAR-certified staff. 

“Providing the best repair quality and customer experience to Hermantown has always been my goal,” Dennis Adamski, owner of CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center, says in the press release. “To continue providing this level of service, we needed extra support. I think the community will appreciate the amount of care and training we’re investing into ourselves and although we’re the same great team, we’ll be better equipped for the future to advance alongside these new vehicles.”  

 

Image: CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center

Related Articles

CARSTAR Expands with 4 New Locations in Minnesota

CARSTAR Hochelaga Opens in Montreal

You must login or register in order to post a comment.