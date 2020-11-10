CARSTAR Opens in Minnesota

Nov. 10, 2020—CARSTAR has opened its latest collision repair location in Hermantown, Minn.

According to a press release, CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center is a 8,200-square-foot facility with I-CAR-certified staff.

“Providing the best repair quality and customer experience to Hermantown has always been my goal,” Dennis Adamski, owner of CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center, says in the press release. “To continue providing this level of service, we needed extra support. I think the community will appreciate the amount of care and training we’re investing into ourselves and although we’re the same great team, we’ll be better equipped for the future to advance alongside these new vehicles.”

Image: CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center