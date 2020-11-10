MENU

Fix Auto USA Adds Franchise Locations

November 10, 2020
Nov. 10, 2020—Fix Auto USA has announced the addition of six franchise locations across two U.S. states. 

According to a press release, three new California franchise locations are Fix Auto Los Angeles—Koreatown, Fix Auto Santee, and Fix Auto Stockton. In Arizona the newest franchise locations are Fix Auto Avondale, Fix Auto Phoenix—City Center, and Fix Auto Tempe. 

“The entire Fix Auto USA team has remained keenly focused on continuing to innovate, delivering value, and positioning our brand for continued long-term success. So, to see these six new locations publically signal and place their trust in our platform is profoundly exciting,” Paul Gange, president of Fix Auto USA, says in a press release. 

