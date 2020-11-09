MENU

Ford Announces Voluntary Recall

November 9, 2020
KEYWORDS ford Ford Explorer rear suspension recall vehicle recall
Nov. 9, 2020—Ford Motor Company has issued a voluntary recall for 375,000 vehicles manufactured between 2013 and 2017. 

Ford Explorers manufactured at the automaker's Chicago plant have been experiencing issues with their rear suspension, which could lead to an accident, reports Our Community Now. Wet weather could also exacerbate the issue, leading to corrosion. 

Vehicles that have been affected can have the suspension replaced, free of charge, at a local dealership. 

