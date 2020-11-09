MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

Mobile Tech RX Acquires Claimbot

November 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition automotive industry automotive technology claimbot Mobile Tech RX
aewr

Nov. 9, 2020—Mobile Tech RX, an an auto reconditioning business, has announced its acquisition of Claimbot, an online, virtual chat engine that caters to the automotive industry. 

According to a press release, Claimbot, which is powered by artificial intelligence, aims to help businesses gather information from their customers and keep them up to date, with work estimates and the ability to schedule real-time appointments. 

“Businesses can no longer rely on foot traffic and must provide scalable, self-service solutions for their customers to request service. Integrating with Mobile Tech RX makes triggering an estimate and scheduling a job just a couple clicks away,” Miguel Fernandez, founder and CEO of Claimbot, says in the release.

Related Articles

Mobile Tech RX Acquires Competing Dent Repair Software

Mobile Tech RX Launches New Scheduling Tool

Mobile Tech RX Launches Detailing App

You must login or register in order to post a comment.