Mobile Tech RX Acquires Claimbot

Nov. 9, 2020—Mobile Tech RX, an an auto reconditioning business, has announced its acquisition of Claimbot, an online, virtual chat engine that caters to the automotive industry.

According to a press release, Claimbot, which is powered by artificial intelligence, aims to help businesses gather information from their customers and keep them up to date, with work estimates and the ability to schedule real-time appointments.

“Businesses can no longer rely on foot traffic and must provide scalable, self-service solutions for their customers to request service. Integrating with Mobile Tech RX makes triggering an estimate and scheduling a job just a couple clicks away,” Miguel Fernandez, founder and CEO of Claimbot, says in the release.