A Report Card for Insurers

Nov. 6, 2020—CRASH Network has launched its very own "Insurer Report Card," which allows collision repair professionals to grade their insurers.

The report card asks collision repairers to grade each insurer based on the efficiency and clarity of its claims practices, according to a press release. Grades range from the traditional A+ to F and can alert insurers to when and where there is room for improvement.

“Shops interact with insurance companies every day, so they are well aware that not all those insurers are alike,” John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network, says in a press release. “The ‘Insurer Report Card’ is a way for the industry to channel that unique perspective and experience in a way that helps educate consumers."