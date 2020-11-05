MENU

SEMA Launch Pad Winner Announced

November 5, 2020
No Comments
Nov. 5, 2020—The SEMA Young Executives Network named Roland Hence, founder and director of FrontLane Inc., as the winner of the eighth annual SEMA Launch Pad. 

Hence, along with more than 80 other applicants, pitched his product to the panel of industry experts. According to a press release, Hence's product, Impulse, is a battery-powered emergency brake light that aims to reduce rear-end collisions by pulsing various levels of light, depending on the braking situation. 

“As an entrepreneur, you dream about this moment. I am incredibly proud of my team and grateful to SEMA for the platform to showcase our hard work and life-saving product,” Hence says in the release. “I hope that with this incredible result we can take a meaningful step toward reducing rear-end crashes.”

