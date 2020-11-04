MENU

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

BOLT ON Reaches Software Milestone

November 4, 2020
Nov. 4, 2020—BOLT ON has reached an impressive milestone with 50 million repair photos sent from shops to drivers using its digital vehicle inspection (DVI) software. 

BOLT ON's DVI tools enable shops to share photos, videos, and technician notes with drivers who can then set up an appointment and pay for repairs all from their phone, according to a press release. 

As of now, more than 10,000 shops have used BOLT ON's software to grow their business. The photo shown above has the honor of being declared BOLT ON's 50 millionth image sent using the service. 

 

Image: BOLT ON

