BOLT ON Reaches Software Milestone

Nov. 4, 2020—BOLT ON has reached an impressive milestone with 50 million repair photos sent from shops to drivers using its digital vehicle inspection (DVI) software.

BOLT ON's DVI tools enable shops to share photos, videos, and technician notes with drivers who can then set up an appointment and pay for repairs all from their phone, according to a press release.

As of now, more than 10,000 shops have used BOLT ON's software to grow their business. The photo shown above has the honor of being declared BOLT ON's 50 millionth image sent using the service.

Image: BOLT ON