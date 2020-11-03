MENU

News

SEMA Announces Winners of Best Products Awards

November 3, 2020
Nov. 3, 2020—The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the winners and runners-up from 16 industries for its Best New Products Awards yesterday during the opening of the SEMA360 virtual trade show.

The Collision Repair & Refinish Product category winner was adasThink, a software platform that can scan an estimate to identify the needed advanced driver-assistance calibrations needed to properly complete the repair.

The runners-up in the collision repair category were the FAN 220 MIG brazing welder from CollisionRepairTools.com, and Iron Buster Wheel Decon from P&S Detail Products.

