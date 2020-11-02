Sherwin-Williams Releases New Refinish System

Nov. 3, 2020—Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced its latest product, the Ultra BC8 Refinish System.

The Ultra BC8 Refinish System features a compact system with 65 toners and includes Sherwin-Williams' premium brand of powerhouse primer surfacers, sealers, and clears, according to a press release.

“With Ultra BC8, we have expanded our solvent portfolio with a premium solution and matched the performance and reputation of our undercoats and clears,” president and general manager of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Justin Binns says in the release. “This new system hits color. We want painters tinting less, painting more.”

