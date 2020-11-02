Balise Collision Repair Opens 6th Location

Nov. 3, 2020—Balise Collision Repair opened its 6th location yesterday in Hyannis, Mass.

The newest addition is the group's third shop in the state, according to a press release.

“Our new location is fantastic,” vice president of collision operations for Balise Motor Company, Brian Stone, says in the release. “The convenient location in Hyannis makes it easier for customers to find us, and this facility features state-of-the-art equipment and a well-trained team to repair any make or model, whether you bought from Balise or not."

Image: Balise Collision Repair