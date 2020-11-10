MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

Nov. 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Don't Give Up On Your Idea, But Don't Forget to Stop and Look AroundInc. 

This piece serves as a gentle reminder that sometimes adjustments are necessary to stay on course. 

When to Know You Should Walk Away From a Business Opportunity — Fast Company

Building a business requires making tough calls, even when it's to walk away. 

Building Organizational ResilienceHarvard Business Review  

This article focuses on the bigger picture and pulling through the other side, better for it. 

