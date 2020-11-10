This Week in Business Strategies

Nov. 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Don't Give Up On Your Idea, But Don't Forget to Stop and Look Around — Inc.

This piece serves as a gentle reminder that sometimes adjustments are necessary to stay on course.

When to Know You Should Walk Away From a Business Opportunity — Fast Company

Building a business requires making tough calls, even when it's to walk away.

Building Organizational Resilience — Harvard Business Review

This article focuses on the bigger picture and pulling through the other side, better for it.