This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

November 4, 2020
ADAPT

Nov. 4, 2020—You might argue the merits of an all-electric Hummer, but you cannot argue the successful launch for General Motors.

From the big performance numbers to the setup of three AC motors, ADAPT has the Hummer EV roundup to get you updated on the model that's been most talked about in auto circles.

A Closer Look at the Hummer EV

 

When you're behind the wheel, how do you interpret a cop waving at you? Or a crossing guard? Or a construction worker? More often than not, humans understand other humans even when they are not communicating verbally, but can the same be said for a car? An expert explores these questions.

Can AVs Interpret Human Behavior?

 

When it comes to designing computer software that learns to predict automotive maintenance issues, Shiva Bhardwaj says there’s no better model than the human technician. In an interview, he explained to ADAPT how his technology works and improves upon itself.

How Predictive Maintenance Software Mimics Technicians

 

 

