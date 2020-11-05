This Week in Leadership Tactics

Nov. 9, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How the Best Leaders Answer "What Are We Here For?" — Harvard Business Review

During a time when it feels as though nothing is going according to plan, this article offers a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

I've Ran a Remote Company for 9 Years. Here's How to Have Productive Virtual Meetings — Inc.

Who better to ask than an expert? Make the most of your virtual meetings with these helpful hints.

What Kind Of Leaders Do People Want To Follow? — Forbes

Are you a leader worth following? Read this article to find out how you could get there.