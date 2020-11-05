This Week in Leadership Tactics

MENU

November 5, 2020
Nov. 9, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How the Best Leaders Answer "What Are We Here For?"Harvard Business Review

During a time when it feels as though nothing is going according to plan, this article offers a bit of light at the end of the tunnel. 

I've Ran a Remote Company for 9 Years. Here's How to Have Productive Virtual MeetingsInc. 

Who better to ask than an expert? Make the most of your virtual meetings with these helpful hints. 

What Kind Of Leaders Do People Want To Follow?Forbes

Are you a leader worth following? Read this article to find out how you could get there. 

