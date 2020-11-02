PAVE Event Scheduled for Early 2021

Nov. 2, 2020—More than a dozen leading automotive industry organizations have teamed up to provide a three-day training event for professionals across the industry in the first-ever Professional Automotive Virtual Education event.

The Automotive Service Association, CARQUEST Technical Institute, Worldpac, and 11 other organizations have created more than 30 live training sessions for attendees. According to a press release, technicians, collision professionals, shop owners, managers, and service providers should attend.

The event takes place Jan. 8-10 and costs between $249-$299, depending on membership status. Click here to learn more.

Image: PAVE