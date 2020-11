Nov. 2, 2020—Pro Spot announced that it will be giving away three of its Multi-Process MIG Welders.

According to a press release, the winners of the drawing for the welders will be chosen in December and can win one of three packages: the PR-220MV, the SP-1 Single Pulse Welder, or the PR-205MV.

The contest runs Nov. 1-30, and interested parties can enter here.

