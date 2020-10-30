MENU

News

MSO Symposium Announces Headliner

October 30, 2020
Oct. 30, 2020—This year's MSO Symposium will be a series of 90-minute webinars, beginning Monday, Nov. 9, and ending on Friday, Nov. 13.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Symposium will welcome Lindsey Piegza, Stifel Financial's chief economist, and a regular guest on CNBS, CNN, Fox Business, and more. She will be joined by the managing director and global co-head of automotive aftermarket investment banking at Jefferies Group LLC, Rex Green, to host a webinar discussing the driving factors for investors, according to a press release.  

“The information to be shared during this Q&A session is not only timely, but is sure to be extremely captivating, especially considering the high-profile speakers and their collective knowledge,” Marcy Tieger, managing director of Symphony Advisors LLC, says in the press release. 

