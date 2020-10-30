MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

California Autobody Association To Cover CCC In Webinar

October 30, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CAA CCC contactless customer service contactless service COVID-19 COVID-19 impact
vcbn

Oct. 30, 2020—The California Autobody Association will host a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. PST, about how to maximize business and profit in an increasingly contactless society.

According to a press release, the webinar will highlight how CCC One can deliver better service to customers by allowing them to request estimates online and make appointments before going into the shop.

CCC One software allows customers to have 24/7 access to repair facilities’ resources which can maximize profit. 

The webinar will address these key topics and those interested can click here to access the free presentation. 

Related Articles

Mike Anderson to Speak at California Autobody Association Meeting

Indiana Autobody Association to Work with Schools Across the State

CCC to Host Webinar on Technology Change Agents, Future of Auto Insurance

You must login or register in order to post a comment.