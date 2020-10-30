California Autobody Association To Cover CCC In Webinar

Oct. 30, 2020—The California Autobody Association will host a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. PST, about how to maximize business and profit in an increasingly contactless society.

According to a press release, the webinar will highlight how CCC One can deliver better service to customers by allowing them to request estimates online and make appointments before going into the shop.

CCC One software allows customers to have 24/7 access to repair facilities’ resources which can maximize profit.

The webinar will address these key topics and those interested can click here to access the free presentation.