Pro Spot Offering SEMA Discounts

Oct. 29, 2020—Pro Spot, a product manufacturer for the collision repair industry, has announced big savings during this year's SEMA360 conference and beyond.

Pro Spot is offering rebates of up to $3,000 on products ranging from plastic welders to MIG welders, and even spot welders. In addition, Pro Spot is also offering financing options that "can get you the best equipment on the market for as little as $23 a day," according to a press release.

“SEMA fills up my tank; it inspires me, it gives me a chance to develop new ideas by talking to those of you directly using our equipment. If we can’t be with you all in person, we want you to know that we are still just as dedicated to providing you new products, services, and great savings options to fit you and your business’ needs,” Ron Olsson, founder and president of Pro Spot, says in the press release.

The rebate and financing options are available through Nov. 30.