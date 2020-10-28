MENU

News

ASA Urges Shops to Contact Congress for Help

October 28, 2020
Oct. 28, 2020—The Automotive Service Association is urging shops to contact Congress and voice their support for another COVID-19 relief package.  

According to a press release, a new package could provide aid for individuals and businesses that are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. As of now, legislators are considering a round of direct individual payments of $1,200. 

ASA is also encouraging shops to contact Congress and give their support for the reactivation and expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program, a program that offers low-interest and forgivable loans to small businesses. 

