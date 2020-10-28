ASA Urges Shops to Contact Congress for Help

Oct. 28, 2020—The Automotive Service Association is urging shops to contact Congress and voice their support for another COVID-19 relief package.

According to a press release, a new package could provide aid for individuals and businesses that are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. As of now, legislators are considering a round of direct individual payments of $1,200.

ASA is also encouraging shops to contact Congress and give their support for the reactivation and expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program, a program that offers low-interest and forgivable loans to small businesses.