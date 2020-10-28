VSG Announces $7 Million Factory Expansion

Oct. 28, 2020—Vehicle Service Group has announced a $7 million expansion of one of its existing factories in Madison, Indiana.

The original VSG factory will get a complete makeover with a new paint line, improved manufacturing flow, and increased manufacturing capacity, according to a press release.

“At a time when many related industries are contracting or looking for ways to outsource their products, we are excited to be planning for increased and enhanced manufacturing in our own facility,“ Lee Sneed, vice president of global operations for VSG, says in the press release. “Simply put, to better care for our employees and keep pace with our planned growth, we must act to ensure we have the necessary processes and capacity in place to meet our future needs.”

VSG plans to break ground in the coming weeks and completely transition to the new operations by late 2021.