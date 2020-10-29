This Week in Leadership Tactics

Nov. 29, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The Further Away Your Workers, The Closer You Have To Be To Them — Forbes

Keep your workplace culture alive, even from a distance, with this piece.

25 Words That Make Other People Feel Inferior — Entrepreneur

Leading with a positive attitude has been made increasingly more difficult due to the pandemic, but your choice of words—good or bad—have an effect.

Build a Relationship With a Senior Leader You Admire — Harvard Business Review

This article encourages readers to lean on their co-workers and learn from them in the process.