This Week in Leadership Tactics

October 29, 2020
Nov. 29, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The Further Away Your Workers, The Closer You Have To Be To ThemForbes 

Keep your workplace culture alive, even from a distance, with this piece. 

25 Words That Make Other People Feel InferiorEntrepreneur

Leading with a positive attitude has been made increasingly more difficult due to the pandemic, but your choice of words—good or bad—have an effect. 

Build a Relationship With a Senior Leader You Admire — Harvard Business Review  

This article encourages readers to lean on their co-workers and learn from them in the process. 

