Sherwin-Williams Announces Contest Winner

Oct. 27, 2020—Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has announced the winner of its Spray Your Way Design Contest: Julian Dodd of Unionville, Virginia.

According to a press release, more than 100 entries were submitted, with designs ranging in color scheme and subject matter.

"Contestants demonstrated such an impressive array of creativity over the course of the two-month submission period, but Julian Dodd's design really stood out as a work of art," Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes president Justin Binns says in the release.

Dodd's grand prize includes one of his custom-designed spray guns, a SATA adam 2 digital micrometer, a Sherwin-Williams Pro Signature spray suit, and more than $3,000 in House of Kolor products. His winning tie-dye design will be featured on 1,000 special edition SATA X5500 spray guns in 2021.

Image: Contest Winner