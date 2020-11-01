Glasurit’s 923-365 Glamour Production Clearcoat

MENU

November 1, 2020
BASF

Joining the Glasurit’s Clearcoat lineup is the 923-365 Glamour Production Clearcoat. A unique, new clearcoat offering that provides users with the same great shine they are accustomed to with Glasurit, but now with bake cycles in a fraction of the time!

Compliant for use across North America, the all-new 923-365 Glamour Production Clearcoat allows users to finish bake cycles in as little as 15 minutes regardless of climate condition. This new Clearcoat is easy to use, providing great sprayability and buffability. When incorporated into shops, users can expect to see productivity gains by getting more cars though the door as compared to the use of a standard refinish baking Clearcoat. With 923-365, the choice is clear!

For more information, call 1.800.825.3000 or visit basfrefinish.com.

