New President Named of AASP National Board

Oct. 26, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey announced last week that Tom Elder had been named president of the AASP National Board.

Elder, current treasurer and a past president of the New Jersey alliance, has also served as vice president of AASP National, according to a press release. Elder is also president of auto body shop Compact Kars, Inc., located in Clarksburg, N.J.

"I am pleased to be elected as president of the national board and am hoping that we can further the cause through the U.S.," Elder says in the press release. "I look forward to directing the board to make a difference for our member shops throughout the country."