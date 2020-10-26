Ford Recalls Over Backup Camera

Oct. 26, 2020—Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles due to defective backup cameras that can cause images to go completely dark or appear distorted.

The recall includes 2020 models of Ford F-Series trucks, Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger, and Edge models, reports News 18. Lincoln models Nautilus and Corsair are also included in the recall.

The recall is expected to start Nov. 7 and dealers will replace the rear-view camera free of charge.