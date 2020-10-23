Shopmonkey Added to Tint World Platform

Oct. 23, 2020—Shopmonkey, a software company serving the automotive industry, has been added to the Tint World Automotive Styling Centers platform, according to a press release.

According to the release, this equips Tint World franchisees with the auto shop management software. The partnership between the two aims to maximize efficiency and customer experience for Tint World franchisees while positioning Shopmonkey to continue its rapid growth and innovation.

With Shopmonkey’s cloud-based shop management software, franchise owners at 80 Tint World locations across the United States can streamline daily tasks by automating scheduling, inventory, payment processing, and communications in the platform.