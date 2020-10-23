Opus IVS Announces New Scanning Solution

Oct. 23, 2020—Opus IVS announced the launch of its new scanning product, ScanSafe, earlier this week.

ScanSafe is a comprehensive scanning solution that combines OEM scanning, aftermarket scanning, calibration, programming, and live diagnostic support, according to a press release. The scanning solution is integrated into CCC ONE.

Opus IVS President, Brian Herron, says in the press release, "The use of diagnostics has increased exponentially in the past three years, and we expect this number to continue to rise. By integrating the ability to digitally document the diagnostic results and post service invoices into CCC ONE, the industry's leading repair management platform, we are making it easier for the collision repairers to return vehicles to pre-accident condition as vehicle technology evolves."

