MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

Running a Shop Solutions Innovations Operations Technology Tools Shop Production Cycle Time Management Shop Floor Tools

SATAjet X 5500

November 1, 2020
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Atomization efficiency Paint Shop Paint Tech Paint Tools SATA SATAjet Spray Gun
SATA

The Dream Team: Newly designed with synchronized air flow geometry inside the spray gun and nozzle set, ensuring perfect material distribution, optimized atomization, and precise spray fan shapes. All of this combined with material savings and a much softer application with a reduced noise level.

Two distinct available spray fan patterns per nozzle size allows for either enhanced application control or increased application speed, as well as the adaptation of the nozzle set to different temperature and air humidity levels.

  • Revolutionary: The X-nozzles take atomization to a whole new level
  • Noticeably quieter: Whispering nozzle™ due to optimized air flow geometry, reduced noise, and softer feel
  • Individual: Matches each application requirement, such as specific characteristics of the paint system, climatic conditions, and application method (application speed and control) 
  • Precise: Optimized material distribution for enhanced spraying uniformity and atomization with both spray fan shapes 
  • Low maintenance: No air distribution ring required, ensuring a much easier and faster cleaning process 
  • Consistent: Constant fan size across the entire nozzle spectrum (within the range of each respective atomization technology) with linear increases of the material flow rate
  • Efficient: With the optimized atomization painters will notice considerable material savings using the same application method

Click here for more information or call 800.533.8016.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
PPG

Deltron V-Prime Surfacers

Sponsored By
Car-O-Liner

Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis

Related Articles

Introducing the SATAjet 100 B Series

X-431 Throttle: Global Leader in Diagnostic Solutions

The SATA Weekender Bag is a Perfect Companion

You must login or register in order to post a comment.