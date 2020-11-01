SATAjet X 5500

The Dream Team: Newly designed with synchronized air flow geometry inside the spray gun and nozzle set, ensuring perfect material distribution, optimized atomization, and precise spray fan shapes. All of this combined with material savings and a much softer application with a reduced noise level.

Two distinct available spray fan patterns per nozzle size allows for either enhanced application control or increased application speed, as well as the adaptation of the nozzle set to different temperature and air humidity levels.

Revolutionary: The X-nozzles take atomization to a whole new level

Noticeably quieter: Whispering nozzle™ due to optimized air flow geometry, reduced noise, and softer feel

Individual: Matches each application requirement, such as specific characteristics of the paint system, climatic conditions, and application method (application speed and control)

Precise: Optimized material distribution for enhanced spraying uniformity and atomization with both spray fan shapes

Low maintenance: No air distribution ring required, ensuring a much easier and faster cleaning process

Consistent: Constant fan size across the entire nozzle spectrum (within the range of each respective atomization technology) with linear increases of the material flow rate

Efficient: With the optimized atomization painters will notice considerable material savings using the same application method

