NABR Launches New Labor Rate Website

October 22, 2020
Oct. 21, 2020—National AutoBody Research (NABR) is launching a new website, LaborRateHero.com, which aims to bring more labor rate transparency to the collision repair industry.

LaborRateHero.com is a free site where body shops across the United States can take a survey about their labor rates, according to a press release. The shops also have access to the survey results, which can be broken down by ZIP code and even on a shop-by-shop basis.

Such labor rate tracking allows body shops to be more transparent with their customers and helps to set repair cost expectations prior to customers choosing a service.

LaborRateHero.com is intended to help customers better understand the pricing of collision repair services in their areas, the press release says, which helps the customer decide on the best shop for them.

