Tesla Bumper Causes Issues

October 22, 2020
Oct. 22, 2020—Tesla Model 3 owners have reported issues when driving through standing pools of water, but the automaker has not issued a recall. 

According to Extreme Tech, heavy rain has caused some Tesla Model 3 bumpers to completely detach from the vehicle, creating a dangerous environment for those in the car as well as anyone else on the roads. 

It's unknown how many units are affected and the automaker has not commented on how much owners will have to pay to fix this potentially dangerous issue. 

