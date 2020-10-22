MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

CIECA Develops Calibration Standards

October 22, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS calibration CIECA collision sensors
fsdfsdf

Oct. 22, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced the release of its 2020R2 CIECA Standards for the collision repair industry, which includes calibration standards. 

Calibration standards, which have been highly requested by the industry, detail the ways in which calibrations should be performed and when they need to be performed. CIECA's standards were developed by its calibration committee, according to a press release. 

"The calibration committee worked diligently to develop and maintain message standards and codes for the industry in regard to the calibration process and properly documenting all of the procedures," said Darrell Amberson, chairman of the calibration committee and president of LaMettry's Collision. 

 

Related Articles

CIECA Announces New Standards Committee

CIECA Forms Standards Development Committee

Autel Announces New ADAS Calibration System

You must login or register in order to post a comment.