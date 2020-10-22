CIECA Develops Calibration Standards

Oct. 22, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced the release of its 2020R2 CIECA Standards for the collision repair industry, which includes calibration standards.

Calibration standards, which have been highly requested by the industry, detail the ways in which calibrations should be performed and when they need to be performed. CIECA's standards were developed by its calibration committee, according to a press release.

"The calibration committee worked diligently to develop and maintain message standards and codes for the industry in regard to the calibration process and properly documenting all of the procedures," said Darrell Amberson, chairman of the calibration committee and president of LaMettry's Collision.