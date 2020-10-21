Land Rover Issues Spoiler Recall

Oct. 21, 2020—Land Rover is recalling 21,834 Range Rover Sport SUVs due to a faulty rear spoiler that could detach while the vehicle is in motion.

The spoiler defect is being attributed to "variability in the assembly," according to Consumer Reports. The models under recall were manufactured between April of 2010 and March of 2011.

The automaker will repair the defect free of charge by reapplying adhesive to the spoiler parts, ensuring they remain bonded together. Vehicle owners will be notified about the recall by mail beginning November 30 of this year.