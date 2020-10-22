This Week in Leadership Tactics

Oct. 22, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Ways Great Leaders Have Evolved in the Wake of COVID-19 — Entrepreneur

This article emphasizes the ways in which extraordinary leaders have grown during the pandemic by focusing on the future.

How To Spot An Incompetent Leader — Harvard Business Review

Leaders should bring out the best in others, not alienate them. This article offers a few tips on how to safeguard your workplace from toxic leader types.

Complexity Taking Over Your WFH Life? Here's How To Reclaim Your Time — Forbes

This Q&A offers quick tips to avoid burnout while working from home.