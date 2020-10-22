MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

October 22, 2020
Oct. 22, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Ways Great Leaders Have Evolved in the Wake of COVID-19 — Entrepreneur

This article emphasizes the ways in which extraordinary leaders have grown during the pandemic by focusing on the future.

How To Spot An Incompetent LeaderHarvard Business Review  

Leaders should bring out the best in others, not alienate them. This article offers a few tips on how to safeguard your workplace from toxic leader types. 

Complexity Taking Over Your WFH Life? Here's How To Reclaim Your TimeForbes

This Q&A offers quick tips to avoid burnout while working from home. 

 

