Dealership to Pay in Gender Discrimination Suit

Oct. 20, 2020—Morrie's 394 Hyundai, LLC, a dealership in St. Louis Park, Minn., has been found liable of retaliation against a former employee and has been ordered to pay her $200,000 in damages.

Victoria McVey was the only female parts counter worker at Morrie's for almost three years, a press release says, and in that time she says she was treated differently than her male counterparts. When she brought her issues to HR, the press release says, she was told she was being "abrasive" and "difficult to approach," and was also criticized for using family leave time to care for a sick child. She was fired with no notice and no prior reprimands, so she sued the dealership

According to the press release, "The jury found two kinds of retaliation: for reporting gender discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act and for using personal sick leave benefits to care for her child in violation of the Minnesota Parenting Leave and Accommodations Act."

“Unfortunately, we see this all too often; she was a woman working in a male-dominated industry, who took time off work to care for her son and reported gender discrimination when Morrie’s did not want her to ‘throw those words around,'"Amy E. Boyle, one of McVey's attorneys, says in the release.