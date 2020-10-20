MENU

Registration Open For MSO Symposium

October 20, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
Oct. 20, 2020—The Automotive Service Association announced earlier this month that its annual MSO Symposium would take place online, free of charge, and registration for it is now open. 

The Symposium will feature daily 90-minute webinars that provide insight and guidance on the most important issues in the automotive collision repair business, according to a press release. Topics include private equity, automotive claims, a post-COVD economy, and more.  

The five-day virtual event takes place Nov. 9 through 13. Registration can be found at this link


 

