MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

CARSTAR Expands with 4 New Locations in Minnesota

October 20, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar collision repair expanded franchises mso
CARSTAR MN Franchisees

Oct. 20, 2020—CARSTAR has expanded in the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., area, with the launch of four new locations owned by a husband and wife.

Jason and Erika Zerwas have been in the collision repair industry for over 20 years and recently became CARSTAR franchisees, according to a press release.

The couple says in the press release that they are excited to be able to provide better and more advanced service to their communities with the help of CARSTAR.

The brand’s new locations are CARSTAR Bloomington North, CARSTAR Eden Prairie North, CARSTAR New Hope, and CARSTAR Northfield.

Related Articles

Fix Auto Expands with Five New Locations

CARSTAR Opens Two Locations in Mo.

CARSTAR Opens Two Dealership-based Locations in Ohio

You must login or register in order to post a comment.