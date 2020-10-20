CARSTAR Expands with 4 New Locations in Minnesota

Oct. 20, 2020—CARSTAR has expanded in the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., area, with the launch of four new locations owned by a husband and wife.

Jason and Erika Zerwas have been in the collision repair industry for over 20 years and recently became CARSTAR franchisees, according to a press release.

The couple says in the press release that they are excited to be able to provide better and more advanced service to their communities with the help of CARSTAR.

The brand’s new locations are CARSTAR Bloomington North, CARSTAR Eden Prairie North, CARSTAR New Hope, and CARSTAR Northfield.