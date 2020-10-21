MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

October 21, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
ADAPT

Oct. 21, 2020—Whether it's parts catalogs or telematics, technology is evolving the tools used to benefit shops. Make sure you're taking advantage of current opportunities and prepping for those that are coming in the near future.

 

ADAPT Podcast: Evolution of Parts Catalogs

You might be used to an online parts catalog by now, but the evolution of the tool is fascinating. In this podcast, Steve Morris of Pride Collision Centers discusses paper parts catalogs, microfilm diagrams, and the streamlining of electric parts catalogs.

 

The Telematics Case for Repair and Service Shops

If your shop had access to (anonymous) real-time performance data from thousands of vehicles in your area, what would you do to capitalize?

 

Education Should Drive Automation

How does the public's perception of ADAS and autonomous features guide the technology's development? An expert panel dives into the details in this story.

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2018 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2019 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

You must login or register in order to post a comment.