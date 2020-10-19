SEMA Cancelled, Discounts Alive and Well

Oct. 19, 2020—In an effort to dull the sting of SEMA's cancellation, Polyvance and Matrix Wand have teamed up to offer a bundled discount.

According to a press release, Matrix Wand is offering $1,000 off and a free blueprinting station when shops purchase its 3D structural diagnostic and blueprinting tool. Polyvance is offering up to a $250 factory rebate when shops purchase a Nitr-Fuzer nitrogen plastic welder.

The offer is valid through the end of the year. Click here to learn more details.