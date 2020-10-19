MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

SEMA Cancelled, Discounts Alive and Well

October 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS discounts Matrix Matrix Wand Ployvance Sale save
sdfgh

Oct. 19, 2020—In an effort to dull the sting of SEMA's cancellation, Polyvance and Matrix Wand have teamed up to offer a bundled discount. 

According to a press release, Matrix Wand is offering $1,000 off and a free blueprinting station when shops purchase its 3D structural diagnostic and blueprinting tool. Polyvance is offering up to a $250 factory rebate when shops purchase a Nitr-Fuzer nitrogen plastic welder. 

The offer is valid through the end of the year. Click here to learn more details. 

Related Articles

NORTHEAST Event Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Mercedes to Offer Discounts Amid Tariff Issue

Toyota Offers Insurance Discounts

You must login or register in order to post a comment.