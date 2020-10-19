Length of Car Rentals Bounces Back

Oct. 19, 2020—Enterprise, the car rental company, conducted research into the length of rentals chosen by consumers in quarter three 2020 after a drop in quarter two, attributed to COVID-19.

According to a press release, it appears as though numbers for quarter three have returned to a "normal" pre-pandemic range. In the third quarter of 2019, the average billed days for rentals across the country was 12.4. In 2020 it was 12.2.

The press release also notes that quarter four will bear watching as schools return to in-person classes and the weather begins to shift.

Image: Enterprise; average number of rental days by state