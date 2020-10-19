MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

False Positives

The Return Re-evaluation

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Feedback is a Gift

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

A Balancing Act

Examining the Best Technician Setup

News

Length of Car Rentals Bounces Back

October 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS car rental coronavirus COVID-19 Enterprise Length of Rental Q3 Q4 study
kjhgf

Oct. 19, 2020—Enterprise, the car rental company, conducted research into the length of rentals chosen by consumers in quarter three 2020 after a drop in quarter two, attributed to COVID-19.

According to a press release, it appears as though numbers for quarter three have returned to a "normal" pre-pandemic range. In the third quarter of 2019, the average billed days for rentals across the country was 12.4. In 2020 it was 12.2.

The press release also notes that quarter four will bear watching as schools return to in-person classes and the weather begins to shift. 

 

Image: Enterprise; average number of rental days by state

Related Articles

4 Ways to Make Use of Length of Rental Data

Enterprise: Length of Rental Increased in Q3 of 2016

Breaking Down Length of Rental Trends

You must login or register in order to post a comment.