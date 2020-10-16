Latest Takata Scandal

Oct. 16, 2020—Japanese regulators have advised automakers to prepare for recalls regarding seat belts from Takata, the same supplier responsible for millions of recalled air bags.

The issue lies in the seat belt webbing, which may have been produced incorrectly, bypassing legal standards.

NBC News reports, "Joyson Safety Systems, the Chinese-owned automotive supplier that took over the remains of Takata after it went bankrupt in 2017, said it is pouring over 20 years of testing data for seat belt webbing and has found inaccuracies suggesting the numbers might have been altered intentionally."

Takata creates seat belt webbing for 30 percent of vehicles worldwide.