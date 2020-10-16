CREF Golf Fundraiser Goes Virtual

Oct. 16, 2020—The Collision Repair Education Foundation will be collaborating with 90 I-CAR Volunteer Committee groups to hold a virtual golf fundraiser, sponsored by PPG Automotive.

According to a press release, golfers will pay a $25 registration fee, then select one of the 90 volunteer committees and $20 of their registration fee will be reinvested into collision schools from that specific market.

Ford Performance School donated two passes for the top prize winner.

The private tournament will be conducted using TopGolf's online game. The tournament will take place Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.