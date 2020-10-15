MENU

News

Ford Collaboration Includes Access to Telematics Data

October 15, 2020
Oct. 15, 2020—Verisk, a data analytics provider, announced that Ford Motor Company has joined the Verisk Data Exchange, meaning owners of Ford and Lincoln vehicles will have access to a new slew of usage-based insurance programs while their data is being analyzed. 

According to a press release, usage-based insurance programs give drivers transparency and control over their insurance costs while also offering personalized safe driving discounts. The exchange makes driving data more accessible from Ford-connected vehicles and informs insurers of drivers with qualifying discounts. 

“Ford is committed to connecting our customers to valuable services that can help them reduce their total cost of ownership and get more out of their Ford vehicle—usage-based insurance is a great opportunity to do that,” Alex Purdy, director of business operations, enterprise connectivity at Ford, says in the release.

