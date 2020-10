Oct. 15, 2020—AkzoNobel was named "New Vendor of the Year" by Advance Auto Parts.

According to a press release, AkzoNobel won for its high level of commitment to training, sales support, marketing support, and advancing market share.

AkzoNobel's commercial director, John Griffin, says in the release, "We are grateful to the team at Advance for recognizing AkzoNobel with such an honor."

Image: AkzoNobel