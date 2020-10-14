MENU

Spanesi Americas Debuts New Headquarters

October 14, 2020
Oct. 14, 2020—Spanesi Americas Inc., an equipment supplier for the collision repair industry, announced the debut of its new North American headquarters, ready to be checked out with a 360-degree virtual tour. 

According to a press release, the space is designed to feature the entire Spanesi 360 concept, while the tour allows visitors to move around the facility and explore Spanesi's products and services. 

“When we first identified issues moving forward in-person with major collision repair industry events, such as The Northeast trade show, SEMA, CCIF, and over a dozen regional gatherings, we knew that we needed to do something special for the collision repair industry,” Spanesi COO Timothy W. Morgan says in the press release. “I challenged our team to create a way that we could truly showcase our incredibly broad product and service offerings to our customers.”

A virtual tour of the facility can be accessed here

 

 

Image: Spanesi Americas Inc.

